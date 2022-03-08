DCFS: Bloomington mother could not be found before baby's disappearance

BLOOMINGTON — The state's child welfare agency last year lost track of a Bloomington woman who had been the subject of multiple investigations and is now charged with concealing her baby's death, a spokesman said Tuesday.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services contacted Kimberlee A. Burton in July 2021 about a report of her “erratic” behavior that was made two days after she gave birth to her daughter, Zaraz Walker. That report was determined to be unfounded, DCFS spokesman Bill McCaffrey said.

Walker had been the subject of two other reports to the agency. One in September 2020 also was determined to be unfounded, but a conclusion was not made in a May 2021 investigation of child abuse until after the baby's disappearance last month.

“Despite numerous attempts and working extensively with other family members, law enforcement, housing authorities and others, the department was unable to locate the mother or Zaraz after the meeting at DCFS offices in July," McCaffrey said.

He said DCFS did not receive further reports on the family until Feb. 13 when the grandmother of Burton's two other children — ages 5 and 6 — didn’t locate the baby while picking up the children from Burton’s home on East Wood Street in Bloomington. The grandmother had driven from the Chicago area to pick up the children because Burton was jailed the day before on retail theft charges. Walker was also reported missing to Bloomington police that day.

A May 2021 DCFS investigation of abuse against her then-10-year-old daughter was not concluded until March 3, more than two weeks after Walker was reported missing. That report found evidence of the abuse claim, McCaffrey said.

Burton's daughter had already been removed from the home and is living with her father, McCaffrey said. He said that the agency had not ordered the removal.

If Burton had lost her oldest daughter as a result of the DCFS investigation, the spokesman said Tuesday, she also would have lost custody of the other children.

Burton is charged with child endangerment for leaving the 5- and 6-year-old children unattended last month. DCFS is investigating that incident as well and has taken custody of those children, McCaffrey said.

Authorities have not found Walker, but suspect the baby is dead based on the circumstances of her disappearance and Burton’s statements to police and family. Burton interrupted a prosecutor during her bond hearing on the death concealment charges two weeks ago to say, “My baby passed away.”

Prosecutors also have said Burton told a family member during a jail visit that Walker died while falling asleep between her legs, and that she placed Walker in a cemetery near her home.

One of the previous DCFS investigations took place two days after Burton gave birth to Walker, McCaffrey said. A “risk of harm” was reported in July 2021 by medical staff who said Burton was “behaving erratically.”

DCFS contacted Burton immediately after the report and found that she was not acting erratically. Burton had a follow-up interview with DCFS a few days later and the agency closed the report in October, determining it was unfounded.

Burton’s first involvement with DCFS came in September 2020 when the department received a report of abandonment.

McCaffrey said DCFS was notified that Burton left her children with a family member and had not returned, but the agency later located Burton and her children, and that report was unfounded.

Burton remains jailed in lieu of posting $25,035 on the concealment of death charges. She is due back in court March 18 for an arraignment.

The Pantagraph has filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking any records related to Burton's involvement with DCFS.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that Burton's oldest child was not removed by DCFS order.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

