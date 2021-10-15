Day family attorney: Toxicology results 'provide no answers'

OTTAWA — Jelani Day's family attorney has responded after toxicology testing results were announced Thursday amid the investigation of his death.

Caffeine and evidence of nicotine and cannabis use were found during the testing, but the amounts were considered not toxicologically significant, the report said.

"The toxicology report was exactly what we expected it to be and unfortunately provides no answers as to what happened to Jelani," said Hallie Bezner, the family's attorney.

LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch declined to comment on the report “due to the ongoing investigation." Results were received Wednesday.

The Pantagraph obtained the report prepared by Horsham, Pennsylvania-based NMS Labs under the Freedom of Information Act. Tissue samples were taken from the liver, kidney and brain on Sept. 8.

A cause of death for Day has not been released by law enforcement.

