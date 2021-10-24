Crews respond to house fire Sunday in Gridley

Crews responded to a house fire Sunday in Gridley.
Provided by Gridley Fire Department
GRIDLEY — Officials said no injuries were reported after a
home caught fire Sunday in Gridley. A Facebook post from the Gridley Fire Department said crews were called out to a structure fire on 2000 East Road.
When
firefighters got to the scene, they found fire on the outside of the home, the statement said.
Crews then attacked the fire from both inside and outside of the home. They later checked the property over for fire extension and aired out the building.
Fire departments from Lexington, Hudson and Towanda came to assist, in addition to Gridley Ambulance.
No further information was immediately available.
This drone footage released by the Bloomington Fire Department on Tuesday shows the fire at an apartment building, 603 W. Market, that left one resident dead and five others hospitalized.
Photos: Bloomington firefighters light up the night sky while training for propane fires
101321-blm-loc-1propane
Bloomington firefighters direct hoses on a propane fire as part of their live propane fire training Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the department's Station 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd. The propane for the training event was donated by Evergreen FS and the training is provided free by the Illinois Fire Service Institute
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
101321-blm-loc-2propane
Bloomington firefighters prepare to fight a propane fire as part of their live propane fire training Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the department's Station 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
101321-blm-loc-3propane
An Illinois Fire Service Institute instructor sets a propane cloud on a fire with a flare as Bloomington firefighters fight a live propane fire, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the department's Station 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
101321-blm-loc-5propane
Bloomington firefighters learn to use a fog pattern with their fire hose as they fight a propane fire as part of their live propane fire training Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the department's Station 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
101321-blm-loc-4propane
A fireball erupts from a propane tank as Bloomington firefighters prepare to attack the fire as part of their live propane fire training Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the department's Station 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
101321-blm-loc-7propane
Flames shoot off the top of a propane stream as Bloomington firefighters fight a propane fire as part of their live propane fire training Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the department's Station 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
101321-blm-loc-6propane
Bloomington firefighters use two streams of water as they fight a propane fire as part of their live propane fire training Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the department's Station 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd. One stream will move the propane cloud off the top of the tank while the other stream cools the tank.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
101321-blm-loc-8propane
Bloomington firefighters take instruction from a member of the Illinois Fire Service Institute as they train to fight a propane fire Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the department's Station 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
101321-blm-loc-10propane
Bloomington firefighters fight a propane fire as part of their live propane fire training Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the department's Station 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
101321-blm-loc-9propane
Bloomington firefighters fight a propane fire as part of their live propane fire training Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the department's Station 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
101321-blm-loc-11propane
Bloomington firefighters fight a propane fire as part of their live propane fire training Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the department's Station 2, 1911 E. Hamilton Rd.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter:
@BrendanDenison
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!