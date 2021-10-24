 Skip to main content
Crews respond to house fire Sunday in Gridley

Crews responded to a house fire Sunday in Gridley.

GRIDLEY — Officials said no injuries were reported after a home caught fire Sunday in Gridley.

A Facebook post from the Gridley Fire Department said crews were called out to a structure fire on 2000 East Road.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found fire on the outside of the home, the statement said.

Crews then attacked the fire from both inside and outside of the home. They later checked the property over for fire extension and aired out the building.

Fire departments from Lexington, Hudson and Towanda came to assist, in addition to Gridley Ambulance.

No further information was immediately available.  

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

