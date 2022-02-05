Crews knock out vehicle fire at Rivian plant in Normal

NORMAL — Town of Normal firefighters extinguished a Friday night vehicle fire inside the Rivian automotive plant.
A press release from the Normal Fire Department said crews were dispatched at 9 p.m. Friday to the electric vehicle manufacturer at 100 N. Rivian Motorway. Rivian officials directed firefighters to the northwest side of the facility, and they found moderate smoke conditions inside, the statement said. Additionally, the fire alarm was activated and personnel were evacuated from the plant.
The release said a Rivian vehicle up on a lift was found on fire, and a sprinkler above was suppressing the flames. Firefighters connected a hose line to the standpipe system in the plant, advanced to the vehicle and put out the fire.
NFD said the Bloomington Fire Department was initially called to assist because of the size of the facility and the extended ventilation tasks. Normal Fire also called in off-duty firefighters to keep other stations staffed and ready respond to other calls.
The press release said the sprinkler system kept the fire from spreading to the structure or to nearby vehicles and equipment before crews arrived, limiting the fire damage.
Matt Swaney, public information officer for NFD, said in the release that only one vehicle was damaged and everyone was able to exit the building safely.
Investigators are still working to learn what caused the fire.
