Crews battle fire at Lincoln Square Apartments in Normal

This is a developing story that will be updated.

NORMAL — The cause of a fire that displaced occupants of three apartments at Lincoln Square Apartments was under investigation Sunday night.

No one was injured in the incident, the Normal Fire Department said in a statement.

Crews responded around 9:15 p.m. to numerous 911 calls about a fire at 1700 N. School St., the department said. Callers reported visible fire and smoke, and residents were evacuating from the building.

The first engine on the scene reported heavy fire out the front and back of apartment 22. Firefighters began an "aggressive attack" on the fire and issued a greater alarm, a measure that calls off-duty firefighters to staff stations and requests an engine company and battalion chief from the Bloomington Fire Department.

Crews extinguished the main body of the fire in about 15 minutes, the department said, but spent another hour working to ventilate the structure and check for hot spots and for fire spread in the walls, attic and adjoining apartments.

Paramedics evaluated the occupant of apartment 33, which sustained heavy fire damage throughout the first floor and heavy smoke and water damage throughout the entire apartment. Apartments 32 and 34 had minor smoke damage and damage from firefighters checking for fire spread in the walls, the department said.

The American Red Cross was assisting the displaced residents.

The Normal Fire Department Investigation Team was at the scene investigating the origin and cause of the fire as of 11:40 p.m., the department said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0