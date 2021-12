BLOOMINGTON — A wreck on Interstate 55 Monday evening closed a lane to traffic.

The crash was in Logan County about 10 miles north of Lincoln.

Illinois State Police in a statement said troopers and emergency crews were on the scene as of 8:44 p.m. The right lane "will be closed for an extended period of time," police said.

"Please use an alternate route if possible to avoid any delays. Proceed with caution when traveling through the area if unable to take an alternate route," the statement said.

