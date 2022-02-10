Coroner releases name of motorist who died in Mackinaw crash

MACKINAW — Authorities on Thursday released the identity of a man who died in a two-vehicle crash.
Larry Conder, 69, of Danvers, was pronounced dead at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday, Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley said. Authorities responded to Illinois Route 9 and King Road in Mackinaw at 11:05 a.m. for a report of vehicle accident.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning, the coroner said.
Illinois State Police, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and coroner’s office are investigating the accident.
No further information will be released due to the open investigation, the coroner said.
Photos: Bloomington and Normal fire departments fight fire on Bell Street
Bloomington firefighters arrive on the scene to find a two-story apartment house engulfed in smoke and flame Monday at 710 E. Bell St.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A firefighter moved heavy lines after arriving on the scene of a two-story apartment house engulfed in smoke and flame Monday at 710 E. Bell St.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal firefighters assisted Bloomington firefighters as they arrive on the scene to find a two-story apartment house engulfed in smoke and flame Monday at 710 E. Bell St.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Normal firefighter assisted Bloomington firefighters in directing the attack on a two-story apartment house fire Monday, at 710 E. Bell St.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington firefighters enter a two-story apartment house engulfed in smoke and flame Monday at 710 E. Bell St.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Bloomington Fire Department commander gives instructions while fighting a two-story apartment house fire, Monday at 710 E. Bell St.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Bloomington firefighter walks through thick smoke after arriving on the scene of a two-story apartment house fire, Monday at 710 E. Bell St., Feb. 7, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER
Bloomington firefighters fight a fire in a two-story apartment house Monday at 710 E. Bell St.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington firefighters take a break to recharge their breathing apparatus after fighting a fire at 710 E. Bell St.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
