Coroner releases name of motorist who died in Mackinaw crash

MACKINAW — Authorities on Thursday released the identity of a man who died in a two-vehicle crash.

Larry Conder, 69, of Danvers, was pronounced dead at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday, Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley said. Authorities responded to Illinois Route 9 and King Road in Mackinaw at 11:05 a.m. for a report of vehicle accident.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning, the coroner said.

Illinois State Police, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and coroner’s office are investigating the accident.

No further information will be released due to the open investigation, the coroner said.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

