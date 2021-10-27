Coroner IDs body in Lake Bloomington drowning incident

LAKE BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Coroner said a 58-year-old Saybrook man apparently died from drowning in a vehicle crash after his body was found Tuesday afternoon in Lake Bloomington.

A press release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said her office, the McLean County Sheriff's Office and the Hudson Dive team responded at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday after a fisherman reported the death to dispatchers. It happened about 200 feet north of 1750 East Road and Tilde Road, per the report.

Yoder identified the man as a David L. Roesch. She added that preliminary autopsy results show Roesch drowned after sustaining injuries to his forehead and lips, which were consistent to blunt-force trauma likely received from crashing a vehicle into the water.

The coroner said the man had severe hypertensive heart disease and obesity that limited his physical reserve. Yoder also said there were no signs of assault or injuries such as sharp or gunshot injuries, infections or tumor.

Yoder's office and the McLean County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate the circumstances preceding Roesch's death.

Sgt. Jon Hofmann told The Pantagraph Wednesday that the sheriff's office is still searching for a vehicle in the lake. He also said that no unoccupied watercraft were located.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

