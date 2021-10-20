Coroner IDs Bloomington man as fire victim; police determine 'suspicious circumstances'

BLOOMINGTON — Authorities on Wednesday released the identity of a man who died in a house fire overnight Monday.

Tyrone L. Hoy, 62, was pronounced dead at about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday after Bloomington firefighters found him inside an apartment at 603 W. Market St.

Hoy died of carbon monoxide intoxication caused by the inhalation of smoke and soot from the fire, according to preliminary autopsy results released Wednesday by McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder.

“There was no evidence of assault, altercation or infection,” Yoder said in a news release. Toxicology testing is pending.

Bloomington fire crews were called to the scene at about 11:08 p.m. Monday, but after about 40 minutes, firefighters had to leave the building. Initially, crews were unable to access the third floor because the stairs had burned away. A ladder truck was later used to extinguish the blaze pushing through the top floor of the three-story apartment building.

The Bloomington Police Department said in a news release that investigators found “suspicious circumstances” related to the fire.

Five people were hospitalized and eight adults in total were displaced by the fire.

The fire is under investigation by the Bloomington Fire Department, the criminal investigation division of the Bloomington Police Department, Illinois State Fire Marshal and the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information related to the fire is asked to contact Det. Brad Melton at 309-434-2537 or bmelton@cityblm.org or Det. Brock Merritt at 309-434-2359 or bmerritt@cityblm.org.

To remain anonymous, contact the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 or CIAU@cityblm.org.

