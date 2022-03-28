Coroner identifies Normal man killed in Saturday vehicle collision

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — Authorities on Monday released the name of a Normal man killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday.

James J. Carroll, 63, died of head and chest injuries around 11 p.m. Saturday, the McLean County Coroner's Office determined.

Carroll and an 18-year-old woman were the sole occupants of two vehicles traveling in the area of Towanda Avenue and Shelbourne Drive in Normal, police said.

Normal police were called to the intersection about 12:45 p.m. Saturday for a two-car collision.

Carroll and the woman received treatment from the Normal Fire Department and they were transported to a nearby hospital. The woman was treated for injuries and released.

Carroll was pronounced dead shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

Toxicology testing is pending, police said.

The Normal Police Department and the McLean County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate, authorities said. 

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256.

