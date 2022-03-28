Coroner identifies Normal man killed in Saturday vehicle collision

Shelley Hanneken speaks about her husband on Friday during a ceremony commemorating the addition of Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken's name to the memorial wall in the Illinois State Police Memorial Park located at 615 E. Lawrence Ave. in Springfield. Hanneken died on duty.
Fallen Trooper Todd Hanneken's name added to ISP memorial wall
The Illinois State Police Troopers embrace after service for Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken's name to the memorial wall in the ISP Memorial Park located at 615 E. Lawrence Ave. in Springfield.
Shelley Hanneken speaks about her husband on Friday during a ceremony commemorating the addition of Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken's name to the memorial wall in the Illinois State Police Memorial Park located at 615 E. Lawrence Ave. in Springfield. Hanneken died on duty.
"The letters on this wall form a message for all who come here, and all who see and read these many, many names. The letters on this wall say 'remember'," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.
Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather