Coroner identifies man killed in Bloomington I-55 crash

BLOOMINGTON — Officials have identified a Naperville man who died Thursday after his vehicle struck the trailer of a semitrailer truck on Interstate 55 in Bloomington .

McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder said in a press release Friday that Jeffrey P. Ray, 51, of Naperville died from head injuries in the crash. She added Ray was the driver and only person inside his vehicle.

Illinois State Police said southbound I-55 was shut down after the crash at 8:55 a.m. Thursday. Police said a silver 2004 Toyota Camry struck the back of a semitrailer in slow traffic near the interchange with I-74 and Veterans Parkway. An El Paso man who was driving the semi was not hurt, the agency said.