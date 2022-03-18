Coroner identifies man killed in Bloomington I-55 crash

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
031822-blm-loc-2i55wreck

Traffic backs up on Interstate 55 after a passenger vehicle slammed into the rear end of a semi-trailer on I-55 about 1.5 miles south of Fox Creek Road on Thursday morning.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Officials have identified a Naperville man who died Thursday after his vehicle struck the trailer of a semitrailer truck on Interstate 55 in Bloomington.

McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder said in a press release Friday that Jeffrey P. Ray, 51, of Naperville died from head injuries in the crash. She added Ray was the driver and only person inside his vehicle.

Toxicology tests are pending, the coroner added.

Illinois State Police said southbound I-55 was shut down after the crash at 8:55 a.m. Thursday. Police said a silver 2004 Toyota Camry struck the back of a semitrailer in slow traffic near the interchange with I-74 and Veterans Parkway. An El Paso man who was driving the semi was not hurt, the agency said. 

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

