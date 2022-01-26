 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coroner identifies Bloomington man killed

Police tape surrounds an apartment building in the 600 block of West Jefferson Street, Tuesday, Jan. 25, after a man was found shot to death Monday evening.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder on Wednesday released the identification of the 29-year-old man who was shot to death Monday night in Bloomington.

Timothy Q. Manns, of Bloomington, was pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m. Monday. A preliminary autopsy indicates that he died from a gunshot wound, police said.

Authorities were dispatched to the 600 block of West Jefferson Street in Bloomington at 7:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a person who had been shot.

Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man died Monday night from gunshot wounds. Police were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, to the 600 block of West Jefferson Street for a report that a person was shot.

Officers located Manns inside an apartment on West Jefferson Street with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, police said.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide by the Bloomington Police Department and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting and there is no suspect information to release, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Bloomington police Detectives Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org or Pedro Diaz at 309-434-2532 or pdiaz@cityblm.org.

People also can submit an anonymous tip at 309-434-2963 or ciau@cityblm.org.

Monday’s shooting was the first homicide in Bloomington-Normal of 2022. It was the fourth reported shooting in Bloomington and the fifth in the Twin Cities this year.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

