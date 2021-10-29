Constitution Trail closure planned Nov.1-2 in Normal

 Skip to main content
NORMAL — The Constitution Trail under the Towanda Avenue Bridge, near the intersection of Vernon and Towanda avenues, is set to close starting Monday, Nov. 1, until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, weather permitting.

The trail will remain closed Monday evening. This is a change from previous trail closures at this location.

This closure is required for continuing work on the Towanda Avenue Bridge Repair Project, including repair to the Constitution Trail.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

