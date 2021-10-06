Constitution Trail closure planned in Normal

NORMAL — The Constitution Trail under the Towanda Avenue Bridge near the Vernon and Towanda intersection will be closed Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.
These closures are required for continuing work on the Towanda Avenue Bridge Repair Project. Periodic trail closures will be required throughout this project.
The history of 12 more street names in Bloomington-Normal
Linden Street
Emerson Street
Prairie Street
White Place
Boardwalk Circle
Empire Street
Belt Avenue
Allin Street
Willedrob Road
Yotzonot Drive
Hershey Road
Stringtown Road
Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.
Reach out with questions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!