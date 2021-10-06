 Skip to main content
Constitution Trail closure planned in Normal

NORMAL — The Constitution Trail under the Towanda Avenue Bridge near the Vernon and Towanda intersection will be closed Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

These closures are required for continuing work on the Towanda Avenue Bridge Repair Project. Periodic trail closures will be required throughout this project.

Three free swim clinics will be held at Illinois Wesleyan this month, organized by Bloomington-Normal’s Afrosocialists and Socialists of Color Caucus.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

