Chicago man charged with domestic battery McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago man is in McLean County custody on a warrant for domestic battery charges.

Darwyn N. Stokes, 33, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery, which is a felony for a subsequent offense.

He was in custody Tuesday on the offenses prosecutors say happened Oct. 21 in Normal. Court documents say he is accused of striking a person with a bottle causing great bodily harm, for which the victim required stitches.

Stokes was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035. An arraignment was scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 14.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

