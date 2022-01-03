 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Chicago man arrested in Bloomington for trying to steal catalytic converter, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago man spent the New Year's weekend at the McLean County jail after Bloomington police say they caught him trying to steal car parts.

Bloomington man gets 5-year sentence in sex assault case

An arrest report sent to The Pantagraph from the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said officers were called out early Friday morning after three male suspects were seen lifting a car up with a jack. When they arrived, officers said in the report, they caught the three "in the act."

The statement said a Toyota Prius was found jacked up with its catalytic converter hanging from the exhaust pipe. Police stated in the report Jason S. Russell, 22, was arrested after he tried to run from officers.

Illinois National Guard units home in time for holidays

Sgt. Robert Raycraft with the Bloomington Police Department said the man has a Chicago address, and a BPD officer arrested him.

The report also said a car jack, power tools and safety glasses were found at the scene and had been left by Russell and his accomplices.

The man was charged with attempting to possess or sell stolen vehicle parts, the report said, which is a Class 2 felony. It added he was also charged with resisting police officers, a Class A misdemeanor.

What's your New Year's resolution for McLean County? Here's what area leaders had to say

Russell remains booked at the McLean County jail. His bond was set at $10,000.

Psychologist, author, and podcaster Susie Pearl insists we should try to keep a well-targeted resolutions as they can greatly improve our health, wellbeing, and relationships

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A look back at Pantagraph front pages from 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News