Chicago man arrested in Bloomington for trying to steal catalytic converter, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago man spent the New Year's weekend at the McLean County jail after Bloomington police say they caught him trying to steal car parts.

An arrest report sent to The Pantagraph from the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said officers were called out early Friday morning after three male suspects were seen lifting a car up with a jack. When they arrived, officers said in the report, they caught the three "in the act."

The statement said a Toyota Prius was found jacked up with its catalytic converter hanging from the exhaust pipe. Police stated in the report Jason S. Russell, 22, was arrested after he tried to run from officers.

Sgt. Robert Raycraft with the Bloomington Police Department said the man has a Chicago address, and a BPD officer arrested him.

The report also said a car jack, power tools and safety glasses were found at the scene and had been left by Russell and his accomplices.

The man was charged with attempting to possess or sell stolen vehicle parts, the report said, which is a Class 2 felony. It added he was also charged with resisting police officers, a Class A misdemeanor.

Russell remains booked at the McLean County jail. His bond was set at $10,000.

