Chenoa woman identified in fatal crash on Route 24

CHENOA — Authorities on Tuesday released the name of the Chenoa woman killed Monday morning in a crash in rural McLean County.

Elsie L. Sizer, 44, was driving east on U.S. Route 24 between Gridley and Chenoa when she crossed into the westbound lane where her car was struck by a semi truck traveling west, Illinois State Police said.

After a preliminary investigation, state police said Sizer, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, crossed lanes “for some unknown reason,” just before 8 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Route 24 and 2480 East Road.

Sizer was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said preliminary autopsy results indicate she died from multiple blunt injuries caused by the collision.

The crash remains under the investigation of the coroner’s office and Illinois State Police.

