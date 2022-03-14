Chenoa woman dies in two-vehicle crash near Chenoa

CHENOA — A Chenoa woman died Monday after a two-vehicle crash in rural McLean County.

Just before 8 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to the area of U.S. Route 24 and 2480 East, between Gridley and Chenoa, for a crash.

The woman, 44, was driving a sedan east on Route 24 and a semi truck driven by a Romeoville man was traveling west on Route 24 at the same time, police said.

“For some unknown reason,” the car crossed into the westbound lane near the intersection of Route 24 and 2480 East, striking the semi, according to the preliminary investigation from state police.

The car driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld pending notification of her family.

No further information regarding injuries has been released.

The area was closed to traffic Monday morning but reopened about 12:20 p.m.

