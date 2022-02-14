Cause of death released in fatal crash near Mackinaw

MACKINAW — The Tazewell County coroner released the cause of death for the Danvers man who died in a two-vehicle crash last week.

Preliminary autopsy findings show Larry Conder, 69, was killed by blunt force head injuries caused by the motor vehicles collision, Coroner Charles Hanley reported Monday.

Emergency responders were called to the crash about 11:05 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of state Route 9 and King Road, east of Mackinaw and west of Danvers. Conder was pronounced dead at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday.

The autopsy was conducted Friday. Hanley said toxicology testing is pending.

No further information was released. The crash and Conder’s death is under investigation by the coroner’s office, Illinois State Police and Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

