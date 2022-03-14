 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cathy Beck named McLean County EMA director

092321-blm-loc-1ema

Cathy Beck, then acting director of the Mclean County Emergency Management Agency, coordinates emergency response for weather and disaster events in the Law and Justice Center, Friday, Sept. 17.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County has tabbed Cathy Beck as its full-time emergency management agency director.

Beck had filled in as acting McLean County EMA director in fall 2020 when former director Bob Clark went on leave as he was diagnosed with cancer. Clark died Jan. 13 at age 53.

Beck was sworn in as the new director Friday. She is McLean County's first female director, the agency said. 

She previously worked for the McLean County EMA as an assistant director under Clark.

The agency prepares and implements disaster response plans. It develops and manages an All-Hazards Mitigation Plan, search and rescue, weather watch and other responsibilities.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

