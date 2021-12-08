 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking top story

Bullet found at Normal West, police say

  • 0

NORMAL — Officers are investigating how a bullet was located Monday at Normal Community West High School.

Student charged in adult court for bringing gun to Bloomington school

Normal police Sgt. Josh Wilson said the discovery of a single ammunition round was reported to authorities Monday morning by school staff. He said staff members and school resource officers searched nearby students, but nothing else was located.

Wilson said they haven't identified the person who bought the bullet into the school.

Student had firearm at Bloomington High School, police say

He added no arrests have been made in the investigation, and officers are still working to find out how the bullet got onto school grounds.

Dayna Brown, McLean County Unit 5's director of communications and community relations, said in a statement to The Pantagraph that the situation was handled immediately and parents were notified.

Carlock man sentenced to 4 years for role in Bloomington shooting

Brown also provided a statement from Principal Dave Johnson that was sent to parents. It said some students were questioned and searched, and the school continued to run as usual after no additional items of concern were found.

The statement added that students and staff at Normal West remain safe.

A Bloomington High School student was arrested last month for possessing a gun on campus. His case was transferred into adult court last week.

McLean County Unit 5 CFO Marty Hickman explains expectations for the 2021 tax levy to the Board of Education on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

Brendan Denison's unforgettable stories of 2021

Without a doubt, 2021 was a milestone year in my reporting career.

My first byline appeared in The Pantagraph appeared exactly four years after my last story was published in the Danville Commercial News. Writing newspaper articles is something I've dreamed about since journalism school, and I'm thrilled to be back at doing what I love.

In just four short months, I had the opportunity dive head first into stories on public safety, the worsening supply chain crises, and severe weather in Central Illinois. Here's the most distinctive memories I'll be carrying into 2022.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The impact of Biden's infrastructure bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News