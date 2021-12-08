Bullet found at Normal West, police say

NORMAL — Officers are investigating how a bullet was located Monday at Normal Community West High School.

Normal police Sgt. Josh Wilson said the discovery of a single ammunition round was reported to authorities Monday morning by school staff. He said staff members and school resource officers searched nearby students, but nothing else was located.

Wilson said they haven't identified the person who bought the bullet into the school.

He added no arrests have been made in the investigation, and officers are still working to find out how the bullet got onto school grounds.

Dayna Brown, McLean County Unit 5's director of communications and community relations, said in a statement to The Pantagraph that the situation was handled immediately and parents were notified.

Brown also provided a statement from Principal Dave Johnson that was sent to parents. It said some students were questioned and searched, and the school continued to run as usual after no additional items of concern were found.

The statement added that students and staff at Normal West remain safe.

