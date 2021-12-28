Boy shot in torso in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating the shooting of a boy in the area of Emerson Park.

Bloomington officers were called to the 800 block of East Wood Street at about 7:20 p.m. Monday where they found a juvenile boy with a gunshot wound in his torso, a sergeant confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

His injuries were not considered life-threatening. As of Tuesday, no one has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting and no suspect information was available, police said.

The boy’s age was not released.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-434-2364.

Monday's shooting was at least the 31st confirmed shots fired report in Bloomington in 2021. Of those shootings, three people died from gunfire.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

