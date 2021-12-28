 Skip to main content
Boy shot in torso in Bloomington

Pantagraph reporter Kelsey Watznauer talks about her top five stories from the Jelani Day death investigation.

BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating the shooting of a boy in the area of Emerson Park.

Bloomington officers were called to the 800 block of East Wood Street at about 7:20 p.m. Monday where they found a juvenile boy with a gunshot wound in his torso, a sergeant confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

His injuries were not considered life-threatening. As of Tuesday, no one has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting and no suspect information was available, police said.

The boy’s age was not released.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-434-2364.

Monday's shooting was at least the 31st confirmed shots fired report in Bloomington in 2021. Of those shootings, three people died from gunfire.

Kelsey Watznauer's most memorable 2021 stories

Simply put, this year was a rush and my head is spinning realizing it's already time to look back on all we've done in the last 12 months.

Now in my third year at The Pantagraph, I was able to produce some of my strongest work — stories that mattered to me and stories I believe mattered to the community. It was (more than a little) difficult to narrow it down, but I've selected four of the heavy hitters and one of my favorite examples of the passionate, interesting students I had the honor of meeting in 2021.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

