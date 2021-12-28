Boy injured in Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGTON — A boy was shot Monday night in the area of Emerson Park in Bloomington, police said.
Bloomington officers were called to the 800 block of East Wood Street at about 7:20 p.m. Monday where they found a juvenile boy with a gunshot wound in his torso, a sergeant confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
His injuries were not considered life-threatening. As of Tuesday, no one has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting and no suspect information was available, police said.
The boy’s age was not released.
Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-434-2364.
Monday's shooting was at least the 31st confirmed shots fired report in Bloomington in 2021. Of those shootings, three people died from gunfire.
Kelsey Watznauer's most memorable 2021 stories
Simply put, this year was a rush and my head is spinning realizing it's already time to look back on all we've done in the last 12 months.
Now in my third year at The Pantagraph, I was able to produce some of my strongest work — stories that mattered to me and stories I believe mattered to the community. It was (more than a little) difficult to narrow it down, but I've selected four of the heavy hitters and one of my favorite examples of the passionate, interesting students I had the honor of meeting in 2021.
Former Pantagrapher Kevin Barlow and I broke down House Bill 3653, a criminal justice bill that eliminates cash bail in Illinois by 2023.
Karyss Opsal's "Black in America" and "Flower Girl" captured some of the intense emotion the Normal West student felt this year.
One year after George Floyd's last breath, Kade Heather and I spoke with activists and community leaders about his murder, progress and what's next.
Seven LGBTQ+ community leaders lent their voices to these profiles for a Pride Month project by Sierra Henry, Timothy Eggert and me.
Jelani Day's story is not over and we haven't been able to tell it all, but this part, I'm proud to have been able to share.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.