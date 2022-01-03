Boil order issued for downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A boil order is in effect for a portion of Bloomington's downtown residents and businesses following a Sunday night water main break.
Those affected by the boil order are customers located on North Center between West Washington and West Market streets, and customers on East and West Washington between North Prairie and North Madison streets, Bloomington spokeswoman Katherine Murphy said in Monday evening news release.
Bloomington temporarily halted service, which required the city to issue a boil order, Murphy said. Water service to the area will be restored Monday evening, but the boil order will remain in effect until Tuesday pending water quality testing.
Customers in the affected area will receive notification when the order ends. People should call the Bloomington Public Works Department at 309-434-2225 between 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or the Bloomington Police Department non-emergency number at 309-820-8888 outside of office hours.
