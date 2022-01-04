Boil order for downtown Bloomington continues

BLOOMINGTON — A boil order continues for a portion of downtown Bloomington pending water quality test results.

The boil order applies to residents and businesses located on North Center between West Washington and West Market streets, and customers on East and West Washington between North Prairie and North Madison streets.

The city is expecting to lift the boil order once it receives water sample test results, said Bloomington spokeswoman Katherine Murphy. Results should be back Tuesday afternoon, she said.

Bloomington temporarily stopped water services to the area following a Sunday night watermain break. Service was expected to resume Monday evening with the boil order ending Tuesday.

Customers in the effected area will receive notification when the order ends. People should call the Bloomington Public Works Department at 309-434-2225 between 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or the Bloomington Police Department non-emergency number at 309-820-8888 outside of office hours.

