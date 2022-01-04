 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Boil order for downtown Bloomington continues

  • 0

AccuWeather’s Emmy Victor reports from Chicago O’Hare Airport, where flights are getting canceled to start 2022.

BLOOMINGTON — A boil order continues for a portion of downtown Bloomington pending water quality test results.

The boil order applies to residents and businesses located on North Center between West Washington and West Market streets, and customers on East and West Washington between North Prairie and North Madison streets.

The city is expecting to lift the boil order once it receives water sample test results, said Bloomington spokeswoman Katherine Murphy. Results should be back Tuesday afternoon, she said.

Bloomington temporarily stopped water services to the area following a Sunday night watermain break. Service was expected to resume Monday evening with the boil order ending Tuesday.

Customers in the effected area will receive notification when the order ends. People should call the Bloomington Public Works Department at 309-434-2225 between 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or the Bloomington Police Department non-emergency number at 309-820-8888 outside of office hours.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Amid COVID surge, a muted CES kicks off in Vegas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News