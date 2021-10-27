Body pulled from Lake Bloomington on Tuesday

 Skip to main content
LAKE BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was recovered Tuesday afternoon from Lake Bloomington.

Sgt. Jon Hofman with the sheriff's office said a fisherman reported the body to authorities shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. He added no unoccupied watercraft were located. 

Hofman said it wasn't known whether the body has been identified.

The McLean County Coroner's Office was not immediately available for comment.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate. No further information was available.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

