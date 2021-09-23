Body found in Illinois River identified as missing ISU student

PERU — The Peru Police Department confirmed Thursday the body found in the Illinois River three weeks ago is that of Jelani Day.
Day, a 25-year-old graduate student at Illinois State University, was reported missing Aug. 25 by his family after he was last seen the morning of Aug. 24 in Bloomington.
His body was recovered from near the south bank of the Illinois River, east of the Illinois Route 251 bridge in Peru. Bloomington Police responded, along with the Lasalle County Coroner’s Office, the Lasalle County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.
In a joint statement from Peru and Bloomington police departments, and the LaSalle County sheriff's and coroner's offices, Day was identified through forensic dental information and DNA testing and comparison.
Cause of death has not been determined pending further investigation and toxicology testing, the statement said.
In a Facebook post, Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day said, “There are no words to clearly communicate our devastation. ... Our hearts are broken.”
Day was last seen the morning of Aug. 24 walking into the Beyond/Hello store in Bloomington. His family in Danville and a faculty member at ISU reported him missing Aug. 25. His family had last spoken to him on Aug. 23 and the faculty member noted he had not been in class for several days.
Day’s 2019 Chrysler 300 was located in Peru on Aug. 26; inside were the clothes he was last seen wearing.
After his vehicle was found, a command post was set up in Peru, according to the police statement.
Illinois State Police K9 units then searched the area, with assistance from the Peru Fire and Utica Fire drone teams. Oglesby Fire also helped with ground search efforts.
The statement said additional searches were held in the Peru area but failed to find Day until Sept. 4. The Illinois Search and Rescue Council, among other responding agencies, recovered the body about a quarter-mile east of the Illinois Route 251 bridge in Peru.
LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch had said the identification could take many days or several weeks.
John Fermon, spokesman for the Bloomington Police Department, said in a news conference their investigation with the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office is not complete, and the department is still working to determine if foul play was involved.
“Over time, that’s where we’ll get that answer,” he said.
In her Facebook post, Bolden Day asked the community to continue to pray for her family as they focus on finding out what happened to her son.
“At this moment there are more questions than answers surrounding Jelani’s disappearance and death, and that is where we will focus our energy,” the post read. “As of this moment, we do not know what happened to Jelani and we will not stop until we do.”
As the investigation continues, anyone information related to this case is asked to contact Det. Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org.
Fermon said there was some information that would not be released, though "We try to release all the information that can be helpful in locating the missing person without ruining the investigation down the road."
A protest had been planned for Saturday afternoon, calling for the FBI to be involved in the case.
Becky Cramblit, the public affairs officer for the FBI office in Springfield, said Thursday morning the bureau has had some involvement with Day’s case, but she deferred to the Bloomington Police Department as the lead agency.
“We have been in communication with the Bloomington Police Department over the last several weeks on the case,” she said.
Fermon said the department had worked with several organizations, including Illinois State Police, Peru police and several search and rescue teams.
“We’re not too proud to reach out for help,” he said. “Our department is a great department, and sometimes if we need expertise or need some help, we'll say ‘Hey, we got an idea,' and sometimes it's good to discuss with another organization.”
Since Day disappeared, his mother has pushed for national attention on the case, appearing on national television networks and news shows. She had offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to his location and a GoFundMe fundraiser had generated more than $17,000 by Thursday afternoon.
Fermon said Thursday the department is glad when more media organizations start to spread infomation on missing person cases.
“We’re lucky the story had exploded as well as it did. ... More than likely it helped.”
Coverage of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day
Jelani "J.J." Day, 25, was last seen on Aug. 24 entering the Beyond/Hello dispensary in Bloomington. Police said his 2019 Chrysler 300 was located Aug. 26 in the woods south of Peru's Illinois Valley YCMA.
Jelani J.J. Day was reported missing Wednesday by his family and an Illinois State University faculty member.
Bloomington police said Friday that officers are continuing their search for Illinois State University graduate student Jelani J.J. Day, 25, who was reported missing Wednesday by his family.
Police, family and friends continue to search for Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day after he went missing last week. He was last on video camera on Aug. 24 at the Bone Student Center on campus.
Carmen Bolden Day, mother of Jelani Day, recounts the last phone call she had with her son prior to his disappearance. Several people gathered…
"I just want to hear him call me and say, 'Mama, I just called you because I want to hear your voice,'" Jelani Day's mother said Wednesday.
Carmen Bolden Day, mother of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day, speaks at an event Friday night in support of the search for him.
"I want you to know, Jelani is not dead and we will find him," said his mother, speaking to a crowd of supporters on Friday night.
Authorities are investigating after body was recovered Saturday morning from the Illinois River near LaSalle-Peru.
A 25-year-old ISU graduate student remains missing. Here's what we know.
Search continues for missing Illinois State University; fundraising totals $12,503 to support search
Graduate student Jelani Day was last seen the morning of Aug. 24.
The president of Illinois State University during her annual address to the campus community spoke about a graduate student who has been missing.
"We always say here, see something, hear something, know something, say something. Someone out there has seen, heard or knows something."
Chance Seales with "Newsy Tonight" interviews Carmen Boldon Day, mother of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day. READ MORE HERE.
Jelani Day, a 25-year-old graduate student at ISU, was last seen the morning of Aug. 24 walking into the Beyond / Hello in Bloomington, accord…
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.