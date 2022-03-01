Bloomington woman uninjured in southern Illinois crash

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SANDOVAL — A 39-year-old Bloomington woman was uninjured after a crash in Marion County.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 51 after the van the woman was in ran out of gas and was moving to coast on the shoulder when it was hit from behind by the second vehicle, according to state police. 

Two others involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Illinois State Police said.

A passenger in the same van as the woman was also uninjured. 

Both drivers were cited for operating an uninsured vehicle, while the second driver was also cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

