Bloomington woman reported missing was found, police say

UPDATE: Bloomington police said Mattie Jackson, 31, of Bloomington, was found safe Friday afternoon after she was reported missing earlier in the day.

BLOOMINGTON — Police are seeking the public’s help to find a woman reported missing.

Mattie Jackson, 31, of Bloomington, was reported missing Friday. She was last seen at 3 a.m. wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, the Bloomington Police Department said.

Jackson is described by police as a white female, 5-foot-6, 200 pounds with hazel eyes and short blonde hair.

Police said she may be in Chicago and that she is diagnosed with mental health disorders that “may affect her behavior.”

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bloomington police at 309-820-8888.

