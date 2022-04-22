Bloomington woman reported missing was found, police say

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Bloomington police said Mattie Jackson, 31, of Bloomington, was found safe Friday afternoon after she was reported missing earlier in the day.

BLOOMINGTON — Police are seeking the public’s help to find a woman reported missing.

Mattie Jackson, 31, of Bloomington, was reported missing Friday. She was last seen at 3 a.m. wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, the Bloomington Police Department said.

Mattie Jackson

Mattie Jackson, 31, of Bloomington, was reported missing Friday, April 22. She is described by police as a white female, 5-foot-6, 200 pounds with hazel eyes and short blonde hair. Jackson was last seen at 3 a.m. Friday wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Jackson is described by police as a white female, 5-foot-6, 200 pounds with hazel eyes and short blonde hair.

Police said she may be in Chicago and that she is diagnosed with mental health disorders that “may affect her behavior.”

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bloomington police at 309-820-8888.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

