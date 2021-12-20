Bloomington telecommunicator recognized for life saving efforts

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington telecommunicator received two Live Saving awards for her efforts on the job.

Amanda Richmond was recognized after her actions helped save two lives. Bloomington police Chief Jamal Simington, fire Chief Eric West and Communications Center Supervisor David DeBolt presented the awards.

"Telecommunicators help people at some of the worst moments of their lives, they are the lifeline for all emergencies requiring public safety group responses," Simington said in a statement. "The city is incredibly proud to have someone like Amanda on our team."

The first award was presented for Richmond calmly guiding a caller to perform CPR on a child who had drowned. Richmond was then able to direct emergency first responders to the scene.

Richmond earned the second Life Saving award after she aided a caller experiencing a mental health crisis, keeping the person on the line to prevent them from committing suicide.

The awards come just a month after Richmond earned her Stork Pin by helping a caller through delivering a baby.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

