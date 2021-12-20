Bloomington telecommunicator recognized for life saving efforts

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington telecommunicator received two Live Saving awards for her efforts on the job.
Amanda Richmond was recognized after her actions helped save two lives. Bloomington police Chief Jamal Simington, fire Chief Eric West and Communications Center Supervisor David DeBolt presented the awards.
"Telecommunicators help people at some of the worst moments of their lives, they are the lifeline for all emergencies requiring public safety group responses," Simington said in a statement. "The city is incredibly proud to have someone like Amanda on our team."
The first award was presented for Richmond calmly guiding a caller to perform CPR on a child who had drowned. Richmond was then able to direct emergency first responders to the scene.
Richmond earned the second Life Saving award after she aided a caller experiencing a mental health crisis, keeping the person on the line to prevent them from committing suicide.
The awards come just a month after Richmond earned her Stork Pin by helping a caller through delivering a baby.
Sierra Henry's 5 most memorable stories of 2021
Another crazy year has flown by and I would be lying if I said choosing my top five most memorable stories was easy. These lists, which we do every year in December, are always difficult. How can I sum up all the good, hard work we do in just five stories?
This is my second year with The Pantagraph, so I decided to choose five in-depth pieces that spoke to me and our readers. Some are heart-wrenching, such as the memories Jelani Day's friends shared with me. Others are more light hearted, like my story looking at Steak 'n Shake and all the fun Bloomington-Normal residents had eating at the restaurant when it was in its heyday.
There are many reasons I am proud to work for this organization. Our work is not only a reflection of ourselves as reporters, but of this community. I hope everyone can continue enjoying all the great work we do every day to provide quality local journalism to our readers. Thank you to all of our subscribers and readers for the support.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.