Bloomington police: Teen reported missing early Saturday found safe

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department said a teenage girl who was reported missing early Saturday morning has been located.
A Facebook post from BPD said Madison Hawkins, 14, was last seen around 3 a.m. at her home in Bloomington. She was reported missing later that morning.
An officer who answered the phone at BPD's sergeants desk said Saturday afternoon that Hawkins has been found safe.
She was reported to be wearing a yellow coat and carrying a backpack.
This story has been updated.
