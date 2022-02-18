 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

Bloomington police seeking people in recent contact with missing baby or mother

BLOOMINGTON — Police are asking to speak to anyone who has been in contact since December with Kimberlee A. Burton or her missing 7-month-old daughter, Zaraz V. Walker.

Walker was reported missing late Sunday when Bloomington police received a well-being check for an infant.

Zaraz V. Walker

Zaraz V. Walker

Burton, 29, was arrested Feb. 12 for retail theft in Bloomington.

After her arrest, the grandmother of Burton’s two other children, ages 5 and 6, arrived to Burton’s unlocked residence in the 300 block of East Wood Street, Bloomington, to find the 5- and 6-year-old children, but she did not locate Walker, authorities have said.

Bond set for Bloomington woman charged with child endangerment; search for infant continues

Walker is considered to be missing and endangered, and police describe her as a Black female infant with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has been in contact with Burton or Walker since December is asked to contact Bloomington Police Sgt. Detective Jared Bierbaum at 309-434-2807 or jbierbaum@cityblm.org.

Kimberlee A. Burton

Kimberlee A. Burton, 29, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of child endangerment, Class A misdemeanors.

“It is imperative that we continue to leverage the appropriate resources in this investigation to locate Zaraz,” Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said. “No matter how small of a detail it is, we would like you to contact us if you have seen her since December 2021.”

Authorities have learned that Walker’s father may reside in Illinois or Florida. Bloomington police have called “different areas and police departments where the father may be contacted, with negative results,” police said.

Police also have conducted several neighborhood searches for Walker, authorities said.

021722-blm-loc-1search

Law enforcement and members of the McLean County search and rescue team look for evidence along railroad tracks east of Evergreen Cemetery Wednesday. Police are looking for 7-month-old Zaraz V. Walker, who has been missing since Sunday.

Simington said Monday that police believe Walker was last seen between Feb. 7 and 9, and that she “could be anywhere.”

While in the McLean County jail on the retail theft charges, Burton was arrested again on child endangerment charges for the two children who were left at her residence without supervision. She remains jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

