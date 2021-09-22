Bloomington police seek tips in theft case

HUDSON — Deputies in McLean County are investigating after a golf cart was stolen early Saturday morning near Lake Bloomington.
The McLean County Sheriff's office said on Facebook that two white men in a dark-colored Dodge pick-up truck were seen going into the lot for Bill's Cars & Trailers, 17459 E. 2500 North Road, Hudson.
Police said the two men briefly walked around around the business and one of them drove off in a golf cart, which has the "Bills Cars" logo painted on the hood. The stolen golf cart — a red 1996 Yamaha G16AP — also has a trailer hitch, three chrome wheels, one regular wheel, blue-dot tail lights, and a reflective triangle on the back of it.
One of the men was described by police as a man between 20 and 30 years old, wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and dark-colored shorts. The other, police said, was a white man with a heavy build, who wore a dark-colored sweatshirt and shorts, along with "distinctive white patterned underwear protruding from the top of his shorts."
Anyone who can identify these suspects is asked to call Detective Bryan Hanner at the sheriff's office at 309-888-5063.
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison