Bloomington police searching for missing teen

BLOOMINGTON — Officers with the Bloomington Department are asking for the public's help with finding a teenage girl who went missing early Saturday morning.

A Facebook post from BPD said Madison Hawkins, 14, was last seen around 3 a.m. at her home in Bloomington. She was reported missing later that morning.

She may be wearing a yellow coat and carrying a backpack. Hawkins is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 120 pounds, with long braids that come down to her lower back.

Police say she may be experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call city dispatchers at 309-820-8888 or their local police department.

