Bloomington police responding to crash on Veterans Parkway

BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington are responding to a crash that occurred late Friday morning on Veterans Parkway.

Officer John Fermon said two cars and a SUV were involved in a collision at 11:53 a.m. at Veterans Parkway and Clearwater Avenue.

He added it's unknown if there are any injuries, and traffic is being re-routed away from the scene.

Fermon advised drivers to take Hersey Road, General Electric Road or Empire Street to avoid the crash.

He also said drivers should expect delays in the area. Data provided by the Bloomington Police Department showed heavy traffic on northbound Veterans Parkway from Washington Street to G.E. Road.

Fermon said he thinks the scene will be cleared up quickly.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

