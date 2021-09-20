 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington police present colors at Bears game

  • 0
Soldier Field

The Bloomington Police Department Honor Guard carries the American Flag onto the field at Solider Field in Chicago on Sunday. 

 BLOOMINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

CHICAGO — The Bloomington Police Department Honor Guard took part in pregame ceremonies for the Chicago Bears at Solider Field on Sunday.

Four members presented colors on the field before the Bears game against the Cincinnati Bengals

The honor guard handles funeral details for police and other duties. 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: ISU President on graduate union negotiations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News