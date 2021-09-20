Bloomington police present colors at Bears game

CHICAGO — The Bloomington Police Department Honor Guard took part in pregame ceremonies for the Chicago Bears at Solider Field on Sunday.
Four members presented colors on the field before the Bears game against the Cincinnati Bengals
The honor guard handles funeral details for police and other duties.
Photos: Chicago Bears defeat Cincinnati Bengals, 20-17
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football
Bengals Bears Football