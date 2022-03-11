Bloomington police: Man likely killed son and spouse, then himself, in Tuesday shooting

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department on Friday said their preliminary investigation suggests that a Texas man fatally shot his son and spouse Tuesday in southeast Bloomington before ending his own life.

In a statement posted Friday afternoon to Facebook, BPD Chief Jamal Simington described the double-homicide of Brittney C. Harmon, 32, and Matthias E. Clemons, 6, as a "worst-case scenario of domestic violence." The report said Lawrence D. Clemons III, 35, shot himself after killing Harmon and Clemons, his spouse and son, around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in an apartment in the 1000 block of Four Seasons Road.

Said Simington: "I am saddened by the loss of life in our community, and even more disheartened that our community lost a 6-year-old child. Domestic violence is a serious issue in our community and the nation. As a community, we need to do our best to support victims and survivors of domestic violence, in any way we can."

The chief said the case was difficult for police officers, dispatchers, criminal investigators and detectives, and gave praise for Bloomington Fire Department medics for their professionalism and resilience.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victims," Simington continued.

The chief advised anyone who knows of someone experiencing domestic violence or abuse to contact their local police department or domestic violence organization. Locally, those people can go to www.findhelp22.org.

BPD continues to investigate, in coordination with the McLean County Coroner's Office. Anyone with information should call Det. Jeff Engle at 309-434-2371 or email him at JEngle@cityblm.org. People can also provide information to Det. Tyrel Klein by calling 309-434-2366 or emailing Tklein@cityblm.org.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.