Bloomington police looking for missing teen

Pictured is Bryan O. Bell, a 16-year-old teen who Bloomington Police say ran away from his Montgomery home. Image provided by BPD with permission from family members.

BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington are still on the lookout for a teenage boy who ran away from from the Twin Cities area Tuesday.

A Wednesday press release from the Bloomington Police Department said 16-year-od Bryan Bell, of Montgomery, remains missing. It added the teen is considered high-risk runaway because of a mental health crisis. 

BPD believes the teenager is not in the Bloomington-Normal area, but could be in other parts of Illinois or neighboring states. The press release said the teen was reported missing shortly after running away in Bloomington.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a hood and white Adidas tennis shows. Bell is 5 feet, 10 inches in height, around 130 pounds in weight, and has brown eyes and short black hair.

Anyone who has knowledge of Bell's whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 309-820-8888.

Additionally, BPD encourages anyone who is considering running away, or knows someone who is thinking about it, to call Project Oz at 309-827-0377 to talk to a crisis counselor about alternatives. 

