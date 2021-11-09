Bloomington police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

BLOOMINGTON – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a reported missing person.

Bloomington police said Addisyn Katrinic, 16, of Glendale, Arizona, was reported missing Monday and was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and dark sweatpants.

Katrinic is described by police as a white female, about 5-foot-6, 135 pounds with blue eyes and blonde/reddish hair. She has tattoos on both sides of her neck and on her lower left arm.

The Glendale Police Department first reported Katrinic was missing at an unknown time, Bloomington police said.

Bloomington police officers were dispatched about 11:10 p.m. Monday for reports of her location and ultimately found her in the 2400 block of E. Empire St. in Bloomington.

Police brought Katrinic to Project Oz until a flight to Arizona could be arranged for her, but she left the shelter between 3:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday and is considered missing again, police said.

"Katrinic may still be in Illinois, Michigan or any other mid-west state at this time," Bloomington police said in a statement. "It was reported that Katrinic left Arizona with a friend to travel to Michigan to see family. Other than Katrinic being a runaway juvenile, there is not any specific information to believe she is in danger."

Anyone with information about Katrinic’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.

