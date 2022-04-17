Bloomington police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenage girl who was reported missing on Thursday.
An emailed statement from BPD said Eliana Castro, of Bloomington, was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday with a large group of minors at the Marcus Bloomington Cinema, 1111 Wylie Drive.
She is described in the press release as a 14-year-old Latina with long, dark brown hair and brown eyes, a height of 5 feet, 7 inches, and a weight of 130 pounds. Castro was last seen wearing a white jacket and black pants.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 309-820-8888.
BPD encourages anyone who is thinking about running away to call Project Oz anytime at 309-827-0377 to speak with a counselor about other options.
