 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert

Bloomington police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

  • 0
041822-blm-loc-1missing

Pictured is Eliana Castro, a teenager who was reported missing Thursday, April 14.

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenage girl who was reported missing on Thursday.

An emailed statement from BPD said Eliana Castro, of Bloomington, was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday with a large group of minors at the Marcus Bloomington Cinema, 1111 Wylie Drive.

She is described in the press release as a 14-year-old Latina with long, dark brown hair and brown eyes, a height of 5 feet, 7 inches, and a weight of 130 pounds. Castro was last seen wearing a white jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 309-820-8888.

BPD encourages anyone who is thinking about running away to call Project Oz anytime at 309-827-0377 to speak with a counselor about other options.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Serendipity came together for greater purpose

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News