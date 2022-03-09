Bloomington police investigation continues in deaths of 6-year-old, adult man

BLOOMINGTON — Authorities were continuing to investigate Wednesday after a suspected domestic violence incident at a southeast Bloomington apartment led to the shooting deaths of a 6-year-old child and 35-year-old man.

A 32-year-old woman also was taken to OSF St. Joseph Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Bloomington Police Sgt. John Fermon said police believed the shootings took place as part of a domestic violence incident between the two adults and their child, but circumstances remained under investigation. Authorities had not released the identities of those killed as of Wednesday evening, pending notification of family.

Officers went to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Four Seasons Road around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday for a 911 call for service, the department said in a statement. Upon arrival, they learned that three people had been shot inside one of the apartments.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to OSF St. Joseph with critical injuries and pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m., police said.

"I want to give my sincerest condolences to the family of those who were impacted by this tragedy," Police Chief Jamal Simington said in a statement Tuesday night. "Our department is conducting a thorough and complete investigation."

Bloomington Fire Department paramedics also assisted with the response Tuesday.

The events that unfolded Tuesday evening shocked some residents of the four-story Lincoln Lofts apartment building, 1005 Four Seasons Road. Several who spoke with a Pantagraph reporter asked not to be identified out of concern for their safety.

“I’m traumatized,” said a woman who asked to be identified as Sara. She described seeing a body being taken outside, an image she said would stay “forever in my mind.”

“This is supposed to be a good neighborhood,” she said, adding that Willedrob Road, just down the coroner from her apartment, has also had gunfire issues in the past. The Pantagraph reported shots fired were confirmed Oct. 2 last year on Willedrob Road, but no injuries were reported.

Several calls made on Wednesday by The Pantagraph to the leasing office of property owner MVAH Partners were unanswered. Members of its executive team also did not respond to email requests for comment.

The company's website advertises the Lincoln Lofts as having one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment units, plus common spaces that include a fitness center, computer workstations, an activity room and playground.

Asked about the incident and the state’s resources for domestic violence prevention during a news conference Wednesday in Bloomington, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state isn’t doing enough to support victims. He noted there are state organizations available to help, but they’re lacking resources.

“We’re providing funds, we’ve provided funds every year in my budget,” he said, also questioning whether “it’s ever enough.”

“Are there more resources that we can provide?” the governor asked. “In other words, to protect people who are both experiencing domestic violence, sexual abuse also, for people to be able to find a place to leave and go to and be protected, that’s something we need to build up more capacity for.

“Not to mention, there are tremendous challenges that people, once they’ve left a bad situation of domestic violence, they need help sometimes to find a job.”

That could be someone who’s married and never been employed, or may now have kids, he said.

“We’ve got to protect that whole family and help them get on their feet so that they can live independently, get a job, get an apartment and so on,” Pritzker said. “They need more than just a place to go.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Brendan Denison Breaking News Reporter Follow Brendan Denison Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today