Bloomington police investigating Washington Street homicide

Bloomington police search for evidence in a courtyard between apartments in the 800 block of E. Washington St. after a shooting, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

BLOOMINGTON — A 30-year-old man was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Bloomington, police said.

A press release from the Bloomington Police Department said officers were called about 9 p.m. to the 800 block of East Washington Street after a person was reported to be shot.

Police: Gunfire wounds man on East Washington Street in Bloomington

When they got to the scene, police said they found a man lying in the courtyard of an apartment complex with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers requested the Bloomington Fire Department to respond and provide first aid to the victim.

BFD personnel took the man to Carle BroMenn Medical Center, the release said.

Bloomington police officers look for evidence after a shooting in a courtyard between apartments in the 800 block of E. Washington St., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

There, McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder pronounced the victim deceased at 10:15 p.m., the report continued. 

His name is being withheld until his next of kin has been notified.

Police: Gunfire wounds man on East Washington Street in Bloomington

Detectives from BPD's Crime Scene Investigation and Criminal Investigation Division units responded to process the scene and investigate.

The release said no arrests have been made, no suspect information is available and no one else is hurt.

BPD said the circumstances surrounding this homicide are still under investigation.

Bloomington firefighters placed an aerial ladder to provide light over a courtyard between apartments after a shooting in the 800 block of E. Washington St., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. Brad Melton at 309-434-2537 or at Bmelton@cityblm.org or Det. Kevin Raisbeck at 309-434-2593 or at Kraisbeck@cityblm.org.

People can also submit tips anonymously to BPD's Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit by calling 309-434-2963 or emailing CIAU@cityblm.org. The CIAU office is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

