breaking top story

Bloomington police investigating two weekend shootings

Police

BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating after two shootings occurred Saturday in Bloomington.

A 24-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was shot while driving south on Veterans Parkway near Fox Creek Road and Morris Avenue at about 10 p.m. Saturday, police said. She jumped out the vehicle after being shot and the car crashed near Veterans Parkway and Fox Creek Road.

Bloomington police and fire officials, and nearby citizens, rendered first aid to the woman, and she was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Police added that reports suggest the gunfire came from a different vehicle on Veterans Parkway.

No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information to release, authorities said.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact Bloomington Police Detective Brock Merritt at 309-434-2359 or bmerritt@cityblm.org.

Bloomington police officers also responded to a shots fired report about 1:40 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West Olive Street.

Gunfire struck an occupied vehicle that was driving in the 600 block of West Jefferson Street that afternoon, police said.

No injuries were reported in that shooting.

No arrests have been made in connection to Saturday afternoon’s shooting, and there is no suspect information to release, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Bloomington Police Officer Scott Karstens at skarstens@cityblm.org or 309-820-8888.

The two shootings Saturday were at least the 25th and 26th shots fired calls for service in Bloomington this year.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

