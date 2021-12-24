Bloomington police investigating shots fired

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON – Police are investigating after gunshots were reported late Friday morning.

Bloomington police Lt. Clayton Arnold said officers were dispatched to the 900 block of West Front Street at 11:58 a.m. Friday after police received “multiple” calls for shots fired.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made, police said.

Authorities located at least two to nine shell casings at the scene, Arnold said.

The lieutenant added that there is no evidence to suggest an ongoing threat to public safety.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Bloomington police at (309) 820-8888.

Friday's shooting was at least the 30th confirmed shots fired report in Bloomington in 2021. Of those shootings, three people died from gunfire.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

