Bloomington police investigating gunfire reports on Willedrob Road

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after gunshots were reported Saturday night.

Sgt. Kiel Nowers said a shots fired report was called in at 11:11 p.m. Saturday on Willedrob Road.

He said there were no injuries reported, and officers found shell casings in the area.

Nowers said no property damage was reported, and no suspect information is available.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with further information on this crime is asked to called BPD at 309-820-8888.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.