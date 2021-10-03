Bloomington police investigating gunfire reports on Willedrob Road

 Skip to main content
Police lights

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after gunshots were reported Saturday night.

Sgt. Kiel Nowers said a shots fired report was called in at 11:11 p.m. Saturday on Willedrob Road.

He said there were no injuries reported, and officers found shell casings in the area.

Nowers said no property damage was reported, and no suspect information is available.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with further information on this crime is asked to called BPD at 309-820-8888. 

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

