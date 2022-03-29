Bloomington police investigate shooting on Locust St.; man injured

BLOOMINGTON — One man was shot in the 300 block of East Locust Street and taken by ambulance from a nearby alley Tuesday night with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening, Bloomington police said.

No suspects were in custody after the incident, which was reported about 7:30 p.m., and officers and a K-9 unit were investigating around houses between Locust and the alley.

The man apparently was shot on East Locust just east of North Prairie Street and ran south from there toward the alley, police said. Police said it appeared initially shots were fired from a vehicle, but they did not know how many were fired.

Police said they made contact with the man in the alley.

Police said they had no reason to believe the incident posed any danger to the general public.

