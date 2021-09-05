Bloomington police continue search for missing ISU student Jelani Day

BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington are continuing to search for 25-year-old Jelani Day, an Illinois State University graduate student who was reported missing Aug. 25.

Officer John Fermon with the Bloomington Police Department — the lead investigative agency in the case — said Sunday they have several detectives helping with the investigation.

"For the last few days the detectives have been mostly focusing on combing through digital data to learn more about the circumstances behind his disappearance," Fermon said. "This data includes personal electronics, online records, other digital data trails."

The investigators also listened to voicemails, made phone calls, and responded to emails of tips they received, the officer added.

The investigation continues after a body was found Saturday morning in the Illinois River in the LaSalle-Peru area, east of the Illinois Route 251 bridge. The LaSalle County Coroner said it could take many days or several weeks to identify the body.

BPD asked people in a Sunday press release to refrain from speculation, as the investigation is still active and could take "considerable time."

Fermon told The Pantagraph that without positive identification of the deceased, they won't make any preliminary opinions.

"We will release information once we get it from the La Salle County Coroner's Office," the officer said.

Day's family, which is from Danville, has offered a $25,000 reward for his return, and created a GoFundMe to increase that amount. Over $9,000 had been raised as of Sunday afternoon.

On Friday, over 100 people attended an ISU event in support of the search for Day. The student's mother, Carmen Bolden Day, told people at the event that she wanted them to know her son is still alive "and we will find him."

She also said she would "quash" any rumors that Jelani Day struggled with depression, adding that he had many people he could talk to. The mother added her son got good grades at Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University, he is strong, and she wanted people to pray for his strength.

"I need Jelani to survive," Carmen Bolden Day said Friday. "My life will not be nowhere the same if I can't have Jelani here with me to survive. I need you to help me find my son."

Bolden pleaded for anyone who knows anything about where her son may be to contact authorities.

Day is described as a Black male, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes and some facial hair. Police said his 2019 Chrysler 300 was found Aug. 26 in the woods south of the Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru, some 60 miles north of Bloomington-Normal. He was last seen Aug. 24 at the Beyond/Hello cannabis dispensary on Veterans Parkway in Bloomington.

Bloomington police asked that anyone who may have seen Day, or know of his whereabouts, contact Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or at pjones@cityblm.org.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

