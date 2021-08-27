Bloomington police continue search for missing ISU grad student

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police said Friday that officers are continuing their search for Illinois State University graduate student Jelani J.J. Day, 25, who was reported missing Wednesday by his family.

A press release from the Bloomington Police Department said investigators found security camera footage that was recorded at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday at ISU’s Bone Student Center. The video is the last known recorded image of Day, police said.

In the footage, Day was wearing a blue button-up collared dress shirt, black pants, black belt, black dress shoes and a blue face covering.

City investigators said they’re working with several jurisdictions to find the student.

A press release from the Peru Police Department said a car was found at 4:20 p.m. Thursday in a wooded area south of the Illinois Valley YMCA. Peru officers got to the scene and determined the car belonged to Day.

A command post was established at the site and there was an extensive K9 search by Illinois State Police, drone aerial searches by Peru Fire and Utica Fire drones, and a ground search by teams from Peru, Utica and Oglesby Fire Departments. Peru police were also assisted by detectives from the Bloomington Police Department and State’s Attorney Todd Martin.

Police ask anyone who saw Day’s car between Tuesday morning and Thursday afternoon to contact Bloomington Det. Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or phones@cityblm.org. Day's car is a white 2019 Chrysler 300 with license plate "CH74067."

BPD said police have shared information about Day’s disappearance across the state.

He is described as man with short black hair, some facial hair and brown eyes, 6-foot-2-inches tall, with a weight of 180 pounds.

His family last spoke with him on Monday. Peru police said Day also has family in Danville.

