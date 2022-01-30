Bloomington police arrest armed man on burglary charges

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A man was arrested Sunday morning after police said a Bloomington resident found him burglarizing their home. 

Sgt. Kiel Nowers with the Bloomington Police Department said dispatchers took a report at 7:06 a.m. Sunday of a burglary in progress in the 700 block of Douglas Street.

He said a homeowner found a man inside his home, and then the suspect took off running. Nowers said officers in the area responded and found the suspect a few blocks away at a nearby business.

He said the man was also carrying a firearm.

The suspect is facing preliminary charges of residential burglary and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

His identity was not available Sunday.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

