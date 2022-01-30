Bloomington police arrest armed man on burglary charges

BLOOMINGTON — A man was arrested Sunday morning after police said a Bloomington resident found him burglarizing their home.

Sgt. Kiel Nowers with the Bloomington Police Department said dispatchers took a report at 7:06 a.m. Sunday of a burglary in progress in the 700 block of Douglas Street.

He said a homeowner found a man inside his home, and then the suspect took off running. Nowers said officers in the area responded and found the suspect a few blocks away at a nearby business.

He said the man was also carrying a firearm.

The suspect is facing preliminary charges of residential burglary and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

His identity was not available Sunday.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.