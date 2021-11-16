Bloomington pledges to boost women in police force

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department has signed onto a national effort "to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement."

The 30×30 Initiative is working to have 30% of police recruit classes be comprised of women by 2030.

"The activities help policing agencies assess the current state of a department with regard to gender equity, identify factors that may be driving any disparities and develop and implement strategies and solutions to eliminate barriers and advance women in policing. These actions address recruitment, assessment, hiring, retention, promotion, and agency culture," the department said in a statement.

Women make up about 12% of sworn officers and 3% of leadership in the U.S. and 7% of sworn officers in the Bloomington department.

“This pledge is designed to support our existing employees by ensuring our policies and practices allow everyone at the police department an equal opportunity to succeed as well as implementing new strategies to attract more qualified candidates," said Chief Jamal Simington, in a statement. "We will be deliberate and intentional over the next decade in shaping our department's culture, hiring practices, promotional testing, and a mentorship program to help all officers' equal chance to succeed."

